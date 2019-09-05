Valentina Kazakova took part in the opening ceremony of the multifunctional migration center in Tula

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Tula, the opening ceremony of a multifunctional migration center took place. High-tech modern equipment and comfortable conditions for visitors and police officers will optimize the provision of public services to foreign citizens and will make possible prompt solving of all arising issues on the spot.

The event was attended by Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Migration Issues Major-General of Police Valentinqa Kazakova and Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region Major-General of Police Sergey Galkin. Valentina Kazakova noted the importance of the event taking place on the eve of the celebration of the 300th anniversary of the migration units’ establishment in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system, which provide seventeen types of services for Russian citizens and foreigners.

“Foreign citizens arriving in our country with good intentions, first of all, apply to the migration service to register their status. And the quality of the services and the conditions in which they are provided determine the attitude of foreigners not only to the Russian police, but also to our country as a whole,” the Chief of the MIA of Russia for Migration Issues emphasized.

The Tula Region is one of the leaders in the reception of compatriots coming from other countries. The opening of such a center is one of the steps in the implementation in the region of a set of tasks, indicated in the concept of state migration policy.

Sergey Galkin, Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tula Region, congratulated the personnel on the opening of the new center and expressed confidence that it would serve the strengthening of the security and the rule of law in the regional capital. He drew the attention to the fact that the creation of such a centralized, modern and efficient facility for the provision of migration services was a necessity, a requirement of the times and was determined by the rapid development of the Tula Region economy.

