Visit to international judo tournament

Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe Abe ShinzoPrime Minister of Japan , President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga Battulga KhaltmaagiinPresident of Mongolia and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Modi NarendraPrime Minister of India visited the International Jigoro Kano Junior (U18) Judo Tournament.

Following the competitions, the President took part in the award ceremony, congratulated all participants in the tournament and wished the athletes every success in sports and beyond.

The tournament has been held since 2017 as part of the sports programme of the Eastern Economic Forum, under the patronage of Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe. Athletes from Russia, Japan, Mongolia, China and the Republic of Korea take part in the tournament, held at the Fetisov Arena sport and concert complex.

Vladimir Putin, Shinzo Abe, Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Narendra Modi visited the tournament after attending the Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island.

