Court sentenced attackers on cash collectors in Perm Territory

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Dzerzhinsky District Court of Perm has sentenced four residents of the Gaiva micro-district, accused of offenses against security personnel of one of the enterprises.

Last winter, the 33-year-old offender decided to illegally enrich himself by attacking cash collectors of a Perm company. For the purpose, he attracted three of his acquaintances. One of them worked in the personnel department of the organization that suffered from the actions of the offenders. The 35-year-old man passed on to the main suspect information about the movement of his company’s employees who collected the cash. They were carefully monitored for a month period. The quartet made its first robbery attempt in early January 2019 on the Turgenev Street. The defendants broke open the car while the driver went to a store. However, they failed in stealing the proceeds, as the cash-collector took the bag with the collected cash with him.

The second crime occurred on the Milchakov Street on January 21, 2019. At noon, security officers drove up to a supermarket to collect cash. One of them went to the trade outlet, and the second remained in the car. This time, the attackers hit the driver on the head and took the bag with collected cash from the foreign-made car. Three million three hundred thousand rubles were looted by the raiders. The criminals hid in an unknown direction.

The attack caused a great public outcry among the residents of Perm. Police officers, through local media, addressed residents of the city, asking to respond the eyewitnesses to the crime. Thanks to information received from citizens, as well as operational findings, detectives found the trail of the attackers and detained them.

It is known that among the attackers there was a 30-year-old candidate for master of sports in boxing. It was him who hit the driver when committing an attack on the Milchakov Street.

The court found the offenders guilty of committing two crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 30, paragraph “a” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted theft committed by an organized group” and paragraphs “a, b” of part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery committed by an organized group on an especially large scale”.

The court sentenced the 33 year-old organizer of the group to 12 years of imprisonment. The candidate for master of sports, who directly hit on the head the organization employee, received 10 years in a strict security regime colony. His another accomplice will spend in prison a year less. The minimum sentence of 8 years and 6 months was received by the tipper-off. In addition, the court imposed significant fines on everyone: the organizer – 700 thousand rubles, the rest – 400 thousand rubles.

