Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Deputy Chairman of the People’s Political Consultative Council of Guangdong Province

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-09-2019

On September 6, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Deputy Chair of the People’s Political Advisory Council of Guangdong Province (People’s Republic of China), Deng Haiguang.

Background Information: Guangdong province is the largest in terms of population and most developed economically and technologically region of China. Guangdong’s foreign trade makes up nearly a quarter of China’s total foreign trade. Most of the Chinese residents of the International Industrial Park “Great Stone” are companies from Guangdong. In 2017, President Xi Jinping defined Guangdong province as a region that can become the locomotive of Belarusian-Chinese bilateral trade and investment cooperation. In 2018, the Consulate General of Belarus began working in the capital of Guangdong – Guangzhou.

During the meeting, the interlocutors examined a wide range of issues of trade and economic cooperation between Belarus and Guangdong province, the prospects for implementing new joint investment projects, particularly in the context of the development of the international industrial park “Great Stone”.

A.Dapkiunas and Dan Haiguan discussed the possibility of intensifying inter-regional relations between the cities of Belarus and Guangdong province in connection with plans to declare 2020 as the Year of the regions of Belarus and China.

The Deputy Minister reaffirmed the commitment of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to provide the necessary assistance to state institutions and business entities of Guangdong province to ensure their most effective interaction with Belarusian partners.

During the conversation, the interlocutors noted the need and relevance of practical mutual measures to establish direct air links between Belarus and Guangdong. This would greatly simplify the contacts between businessmen of both countries and could become an important factor in the development of mutual tourism.

In his turn, Deng Haiguang assured that upon his return to China he will give relevant instructions to the local authorities in Guangdong on the necessity to expand cooperation with Belarus in specific areas.

