Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko visits Switzerland

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

06-09-2019

On September 5-6, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, paid a working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

O.Kravchenko took part as a keynote speaker in the high-level international conference “The Chambésy Roundtable on European Security” (city of Glion sur Montreux). Deputy Minister presented the main approaches and initiatives of Belarus in this area, including the launch of a broad international dialogue initiated by our country on security issues.

During the visit to Switzerland, O.Kravchenko met with the Deputy Secretary of State at the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Christina Marty Lang. The main directions of Belarusian-Swiss cooperation, prospective steps to expand cooperation were discussed.

O.Kravchenko and K.Marty Lang met with the participants of the Belarusian-Swiss expert seminar on the exchange of experience in the field of torture and ill-treatment prevention, which took place in Bern and Geneva on these days, as a follow up to the agreement on promotion of a human rights dialogue reached at the Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries in December 2018.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI