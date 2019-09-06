Officers of Police Patrol Service detained an Astrakhan resident involved in no-contact sale of “salt”

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A 31-year-old local resident involved in no-contact drug trafficking was detained by officers of the Police Patrol Service regiment of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Astrakhan near a private house in the Sovetsky District.

An investigative group was called to the scene and seized one bundle of powdered substance. The detainee admitted that after receiving a large consignment he had put it in special packages and wrapped with electrical tape in order to place them in caches. During the search of the suspect place of residence in Astrakhan, officers of the Drug Control Division found a glass plate and a bowl filled with a banned substance, as well as 38 single doses. According to the results of the examination, the total mass of the “salt” seized by operatives was 333 grams.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the fact of attempted distribution of narcotic drugs on a large-scale. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

