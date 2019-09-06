Police detained three apartment theft suspects

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the Moscow Region and with the participation of the Rosgvardia, suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of committing a series of apartment thefts.

It was established that, by fitting keys, the offenders penetrated two apartments located in neighboring houses in the town of Reutov, Moscow Region, and stole money, jewelry and fur items. The roles of each participant in the group were clearly distributed – from the selection of an apartment to determining the method of penetration into it and the sale of stolen items.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Balashikhinskoye” initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational-search measures at various residential addresses in Moscow and the Moscow Region, three previously convicted citizens of one of the Caucasus countries were detained.

During searches at the defendants’, jewelry, 24 fur coats from valuable fur, collection knives, money, men’s watches, allegedly stolen during similar crimes, were seized. Lock picks and construction tools for opening door locks were also found.

Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, the circumstances of 13 apartment thefts committed by the offenders have been established. According to available information, the amount of damage exceeded 6 million rubles,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI