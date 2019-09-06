Suspects of illicit trafficking in especially valuable aquatic biological resources were detained in Volgograd

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region, together with colleagues from the regional department of the FSB of Russia, detained members of an organized group that specialized in the illicit trafficking in particularly valuable aquatic biological resources.

It was established that the offenders had been buying from poachers in the Astrakhan Region sturgeon and caviar, processed them and packaged into jars with the logo of a well-known brand. Products were sold in trade outlets in Volgograd and the Volgograd Region. According to the preliminary data, the damage exceeded 10 million rubles.

The Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of Russia in the Volgograd Region initiated a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures in one of the garage cooperatives of the city of Volgograd, two local residents suspected of selling biological resources were detained.

Later, two more suspects were detained by the Police with the participation of the Rosgvardia. For the proposed organizer of the group and its active participant the court selected a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for the rest – in the form of house arrest.

More than 30 searches were conducted, during which more than 16 kilograms of black caviar and 40 kilograms of sturgeon were seized. In addition, packaging, sealing tools, bank cards, cash in the amount of 1.5 million rubles, draft records and magnetic media were found.

The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

