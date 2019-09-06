The MIA of Russia proposes to determine the list of competent authorities of the Russian Federation that transfer material evidence in criminal cases to foreign law enforcement agencies

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today on the Federal Portal of the draft regulatory legal acts (http://regulation.gov.ru/), the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia posted a draft decree of the President of the Russian Federation “On competent authorities of the Russian Federation exercising the authority to implement the Protocol on the transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, firearms, their main parts, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, which are material evidence in criminal cases”.

For the implementation of the Protocol on the transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors, firearms, their main parts, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, which are material evidence in criminal cases ratified by the Federal Law of May 1, 2019. No. 68-FZ, the draft determines the competent authorities of the Russian Federation exercising the authority to implement this Protocol as follows:

the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation – in respect of material evidence in criminal cases pending or resolved on the merits by the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation;

the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation – in respect of material evidence in criminal cases pending in the courts of general jurisdiction or resolved by them on the merits;

the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation – in respect of material evidence in criminal cases investigated by them;

the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation – in other cases.

For reference:

According to the first part of Article 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation, material evidence must be kept in a criminal case until the verdict comes into force or until the deadline for appealing against the decision or ruling on the termination of the criminal case and shall be transferred together with the criminal case, with the exception of cases provided for by this article. In the event of a dispute about the right to property, which is material evidence, and which is subject to settlement in civil proceedings, the material evidence shall be stored until the court decision comes into force.

In addition, in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 4 of this Protocol, the transfer of material evidence by the competent authority of the Party receiving the request of the competent authority of the Party sending the request, may be delayed until the criminal proceedings are terminated on the side of the Party receiving the request or until the court verdict (court decision) on the criminal case in which they are the material evidence.

Also, the indicated material evidence may be transferred to the competent authorities of a foreign state or obtained from them when sending a criminal case for criminal prosecution, execution of requests for criminal prosecution and transfer of the person at the extradition (Articles 458, 459, 462 and 468 of the Code of Criminal Procedure).

