Meeting with Nursultan Nazarbayev

Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan .

The discussion covered issues of Russia-Kazakhstan partnership, as well as regional and international problems.

Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev continued the discussion during a working lunch.

President of Russian Vladimir Putin: Mr Nazarbayev, thank you for coming to Russia on this festive day, especially since it is the opening of your pavilion at VDNKh.

There is no need to stress again that to a large extent you are the builder of Russia-Kazakhstan relations, which have attained an unprecedented high level of alliance in the humanitarian, military areas, military technical cooperation. In fact, there are no areas where we have not achieved impressive results.

We are always glad to see you, and I am pleased that our personal contacts are continuing.

Welcome.

Nursultan Nazarbayev: Thank you, Mr President, for the invitation to attend Moscow City Day celebrations.

Moscow is a city that is in all our hearts. We have been visiting it since our youth, we studied, worked, and took part in all the events. Coming to Moscow is always a pleasure, especially now. And the exhibition of the national economy has also been with us since our youth.

Our lives are spent together, and people’s friendship turns into a huge power. It is especially good to say ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory that the real winner in that terrible war was the friendship of all peoples living in the Soviet Union. We are the sons of the fathers who were victors, and this is why we live the way we do.

I think we are the only generation in many centuries that was born and grew up without a war. This is a result of our parents’ selfless efforts and their struggle.

Kazakhstan-Russia relations are ideal, one can say, they are an example for all other nations. I did my best for this to happen and I hope it will be continued. I am watching over it because, firstly, it is advantageous for Kazakhstan. Secondly, it is necessary for all of us.

The Eurasian Economic Union, which we worked so hard to bring into being and to build up, is functioning and developing against all odds, and benefits all our nations.

This is why we have some matters to discuss even though I am not the President any more – I am the first President, the former President, the leader of the nation with certain duties, and I keep strengthening our state, helping my successors to carry on what I launched and founded.

I see how hard you work, Mr President, very hard. Yesterday you were in Vladivostok, here today and tomorrow somewhere else. Foreign visits and negotiations are very demanding, so you need good health. This is what I wish you with all my heart.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

Nursultan Nazarbayev: I wish you good health, success to Russia, overcoming all hardships, and it will definitely happen, it has always happened. And all the very best to you.

Thank you again for the opportunity to meet with you personally in the Kremlin.

Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much.

