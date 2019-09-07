Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin took part in Moscow City Day celebrations at VDNKh.

Among those invited were Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Medvedev DmitryPrime Minister of the Russian Federation , Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor , honoured Moscow citizens and representatives of public and youth organisations.

First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev Nazarbayev Nursultan was also attending the celebrations.

Following the concert, Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Medvedev, Sergei Sobyanin and Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the renovated Kazakhstan Pavilion at VDNKh. They toured a traditional Kazakh yurt, an arts and crafts exhibition, an agricultural fair, and items from the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The President also signed the distinguished visitors’ book.

* * *

Speech at Moscow City Day celebrations

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Dear Muscovites and city guests, Mr Sobyanin,

My most sincere greetings to you on City Day.

This year, the main celebrations are taking place at the legendary VDNKh exhibition centre, which has recently marked its 80th anniversary.

Expansive reconstruction is underway here. We see the renewal of the splendid and eye-catching image of VDNKh, as well as the results of careful and respectful efforts to restore the exhibition’s architectural and historic landmarks.

VDNKh is successfully bringing back its key mission of being the largest expo, museum, cultural, educational and public space, and proves Moscow’s enduring importance as a creative and unifying centre.

This role, which defines Moscow’s prominence, is a key one in its centuries-long history, as well as in creating and developing the Russian state and strengthening our multi-ethnic nation.

Today, Moscow is not only a modern megalopolis and the capital of our country; the city is justly Russia’s heritage and a unique reflection of all its eras and the deep, generous spirit. The city has gained respect of our country’s residents with its beauty and achievements.

Our capital cherishes the memory of its roots, its heroes and enthusiasts, and its many generations that became a cherished and essential part of the city. And this is a city that always looks into the future, with its exciting, busy and often rather tough rhythm.

But Moscow is also a hospitable city, which opens vast opportunities for self-fulfilment, rejects indifference and inertia, demands constant advancement and efforts to explore new things, and full commitment of those who live and work here.

We see how the city has changed over the past few years – this is an obvious fact. We see how much has been done to create an efficient business environment, social, transport and digital infrastructure, and a comfortable public space.

With its huge size, the metropolis has enough problems. But much effort has been taken [in this regard] in all Moscow districts, each of which is the size of a large European city.

All Moscow streets, public gardens, avenues and spots are very different, yet they combine in harmony and complement each other, merging to form a unique and inimitable image of Moscow, the city we love and rightfully feel proud of.

I would like to thank Moscow Mayor Mr Sobyanin and all Muscovites for their efficient joint efforts and commitment to tackling the hardest challenges and achieving high goals of modern times.

Way to go, dear Muscovites! Happy City Day! I wish Moscow and all our country success and prosperity.

Thank you.

