Telephone conversation with Ella Pamfilova

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin made a telephone call to Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova Pamfilova EllaChairman of Central Election Comission to express his support after she was attacked by an unidentified assailant in her home.

The President expressed hope that the law enforcement bodies will soon detain the assailant.

Vladimir Putin received a report on the assault on Ms Pamfilova immediately upon arriving in Blagoveshchensk to chair a meeting on the development of Vostochny Space Launch Centre.

In the early hours of September 6, an unidentified person broke into Ms Pamfilova’s house outside Moscow and attacked her with a stun gun. A criminal investigation of the incident has been opened.

MIL OSI