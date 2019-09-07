Visit to Luzhniki sports complex

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin visited the Luzhniki Olympic Complex, where he toured the renovated multi-purpose Palace of Water Sports and the Palace of Rhythmic Gymnastics, and talked to young athletes. The President was accompanied by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor .

The Water Sports Palace was reopened after the reconstruction of the old swimming pool launched in 2015. While retaining the old architectural image, the new palace has considerably expanded: now it can welcome up to 10,000 visitors a day.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics Palace was unveiled in June 2019. It is the world’s biggest specialised gymnastics centre. The arena meets the highest international requirements and can host Olympic and world championship events. The building was erected at the initiative of the president of the Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation, head coach of the Russian national team Irina Viner-Usmanova.

