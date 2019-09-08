Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of 20th Edition of Men’s World Boxing Championships in Yekaterinburg

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message from the President of Russia reads, in part:

“These prestigious competitions are being held in our country for the first time and we are sincerely glad to be able to welcome the planet’s strongest boxers in Yekaterinburg. The capital of the Urals is rightfully famous for its significant experience in organizing large-scale international forums, its comfortable urban environment and the hospitality of its citizens.

Viewers will see a number of impressive and gritty bouts in the next few days. The championship’s participants will vie for eight sets of medals, and will demonstrate character and a never-die mindset in order to prove their supremacy over worthy opponents.

I am sure that the championship will become a true festival of sport and friendly communication. It will facilitate the popularization of boxing, appreciation of physical culture and an active, health lifestyle.”

The President of Russia wished the participants and guests much success, luck and that they receive unforgettable impressions from the championships.

The 20th Edition of the Men’s World Boxing Championships will be held in the Urals’ capital, Yekaterinburg from September 8 until September 21. Around 500 athletes from 89 countries will take part in the competition.

