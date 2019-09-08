Vladimir Putin voted at Moscow City Duma elections

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

September 8 is election day in Russia. Citizens elect heads of constituent entities of the Russian Federation, members of legislative assemblies, city mayors, city duma deputies, and representatives of government authorities of municipal settlements. Additional elections to the State Duma in single-mandate constituencies are held today as well.

After he cast his ballot, Vladimir Putin answered questions from journalists.

* * *

Question: Mr Putin, do you personally know the candidate you voted for?

Vladimir Putin: No, I do not. I hope he is a good, honorable person.

Question: Did you have enough variety? Or did you wish there were more [candidates]?

Vladimir Putin: In some countries, there are 30, 50 and 100. This does not change the quality of their work. It is not quantity, but quality that matters. I hope we have worthy candidates.

