9 September 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to North Korea President Kim Jong-un as the country celebrates National Day.

“Under your leadership the country continues successful movement towards the enhancement of the national sovereignty and improvement of people’s wellbeing, has made significant progress with a challenging task to promote dialogue and the atmosphere of trust on the Korean Peninsula,” the message of greetings reads. “I am convinced that friendly relations between Belarus and North Korea will be vigorously developing in the best interests of the two nations.”

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Kim Jong-un strong health and productive work. He also wished people of North Korea peace and happiness.

