Greetings to XXI Mendeleev Congress on General and Applied Chemistry

The message reads in part:

“One hundred and fifty years ago, the great Russian scientist Dmitry Mendeleev discovered the Periodic Law of Chemical Elements, one of the most important fundamental laws of nature, here in St Petersburg, which is welcoming you today.

This event revolutionised the development of all natural sciences and enabled humankind to take a confident step forwards in comprehending the Universe.

It is a pleasure to note that the year 2019 has been proclaimed the International Year of the Periodic Table of Chemical Elements in honour of the anniversary of this discovery seen as a landmark event by the entire academic community.

I am confident that your influential congress that brings together famous scientists, representatives of leading research schools and major international research organisations will become a key event of this Year.

The congress will make it possible to discuss the latest scientific discoveries, including those linked with the discovery of new chemical elements, and to chart specific guidelines for the development of research projects, cutting-edge technology and the industry for addressing high-priority tasks and global problems of the future.”

