Moscow Exchange signs memorandum of understanding with Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to facilitate further collaboration and strengthen ties between the two exchanges.

Moscow Exchange has steadily enhanced its cooperation with the leading Chinese exchanges and financial institutions. These measures aim to stimulate settlement in national currencies between Russia and China, grow transactions in CNY-denominated instruments in Russia and facilitate capital raising to finance Russia-China infrastructure projects.

MOEX has cooperation agreements in place with Bank of China (BOC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China Financial Futures Exchange (CFFEX), Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE), Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE), Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE), the largest Chinese brokerage firms CITIC Securities and Galaxy Securities, as well as with SSE Infonet concerning the distribution of market data in China.

Moscow Exchange Group operates Russia’s main trading platform for equities, bonds, derivative instruments, currencies, money market instruments, precious metals and agricultural products. The Group includes Russia’s central securities depository (National Settlement Depository), and National Clearing Centre, performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows Moscow Exchange to offer its clients the full spectrum of trading and post-trading services. The Exchange held the initial public offering of its shares on 15 February 2013 (ticker MOEX).

Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE), established in 1990, is China’s largest futures exchange, offering trading in physically delivered futures and options on agricultural and chemical products including rice, wheat, sugar, cotton, rapeseed oil, flour, glass, oil products, etc. It acts as the central counterparty and the clearing house for all its markets. ZCE provides the most advanced services for electronic trading, delivery of commodities, clearing and risk management.

MIL OSI