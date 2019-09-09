Permanent Representative of Belarus V.Rybakov participates in the signing ceremony of the technical assistance project on demography

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 6, 2019 the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov attended the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on the project “Strengthening Capacity of the Republic of Belarus in the Area of Collection, Analysis and Use of Demographic Data for the Sustainable Development of the Country”, that was held on the margins of the second regular session of the Executive Board of UNDP/UNFPA/UNOPS*.

Background Information: The project is based on the results achieved in the framework of cooperation between Belarus, Russia and UNFPA in the field of population, as well as on the results of the project “Support to the implementation of the national program of demographic security of the Republic of Belarus” (2015-2017), implemented with the support of the Russian Federation, and subprogram 1 “Family and childhood ”of the State program “People’s Health and Demographic Security of the Republic of Belarus for 2016-2020”.

The project aims at strengthening the entire cycle of development and implementation of the national population and development policy, as well as at improving demographic education and providing expert support to analyze existing and develop new strategic documents, policies and programs in the field of population and development for the period after 2020.

Speaking at the ceremony, Valentin Rybakov expressed confidence that based on achievements from the implementation of previous projects and fruitful cooperation on demographic issues in general, this project with UNFPA support will further deepen partnerships between national stakeholders and experts in the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in the fields of demographic statistics, population and development.



* UNDP – United Nations Development Programme; UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services.

