Ambassador of Belarus V.Bril presented copies of the Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

10-09-2019

On September 9, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and concurrently to the Republic of Ghana Vyacheslav Bril presented copies of his Credentials to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana Charles Owiredu.

During the conversation, held after the ceremony, the sides exchanged views on prospects of development of the Belarusian-Ghanaian relations and noted the mutual interest in expanding political, trade, economic and humanitarian ties between the two states.

MIL OSI