Criminal investigation into fact of illegal logging has been initiated in the Kemerovo Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region received information about illegal logging along the Kundat river bed in the Tisulsky District. The investigation and operational group of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tisulsky District, operatives of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region, as well as specialists from the Department of Forestry of the Kemerovo Region arrived to the indicated place.

A check confirmed the information received. The offenders by clear-cutting method destroyed trees on more than 40 hectares in the Makaraksky District Forestry. The damage caused amounted to about 2.8 million rubles. Currently, police officers are conducting a series of operational-search and investigative measures to identify suspects.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tisulsky District prosecuted the fact of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. The sanction of the article provides for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

