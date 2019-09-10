In Omsk Region, police officers prevented theft of money from bank cells

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Operative officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region prevented a theft of funds from the bank’s vault in the city of Omsk.As a result of operational-search measures, police established that two offenders had arrived in the Omsk Region from neighboring countries. In one of the financial institutions, they rented bank cells.Under the pretext of placing money in the cells, the men went into the vault, where they scanned the lock mechanisms, using a special device. Then the received image was sent outside the Russian Federation, and duplicate keys were made on the territory of a foreign state. According to the investigation, the offenders received copies of two keys for their disposal, but did not manage to use them.Police officers, together with representatives of the regional Department of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, detained one of the defendants near the state border of the Russian Federation at the moment when he was trying to leave the country in a car. His accomplice was detained in a rented apartment in the city of Omsk.During searches the police seized blanks and ready duplicate keys to bank cells, as well as mobile phones.The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Omsk Region has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by Article 30 and paragraph “b” of part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the detainees.Currently, all circumstances of the incident are being established, the involvement of the detainees in similar thefts in Yekaterinburg, Bryansk, Kazan and Tyumen is being checked,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

