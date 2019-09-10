Moscow Exchange adds new features to analytics tools

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

MOEX’s analytics solution Aggregate Netflow Analytics 2 has been updated to include the following new features:

Historical data are now available via MOEX’s Web API. Previously, data was provided by request via the Exchange’s website.

Data from 2007 onwards is now available for users. Daily updates are made to add data with a two-week delay. Previously, historical data for 2014-2017 was provided without any updates.

Aggregate Net Volume 2, launched in November 2018, covers end-of-day aggregate net trading volumes for the 30, 70 and 100 most active clients. It is calculated daily based on the ten most liquid shares traded on MOEX’s Securities Market.For more information on ways you can obtain historical data from Moscow Exchange, please visit our website.

