On eve of 300th anniversary of establishment of units for migration issues, Aleksandr Gorovoy handed first passports to young Russian citizens

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

A solemn ceremony of handing passports to young citizens of the Russian Federation was held at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. 24 teenagers received their first passports from the hands of the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy.

The event was held as part of the All-Russian action “Solemn handing of passports”, dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of units for migration issues. The ceremony opened a kind of a flash mob at the Artek International Children’s Center on August 26, 2019. In total, as part of the action, over 60 thousand passports were issued in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Aleksandr Gorovoy, addressing the participants and guests of the ceremony, expressed hope that all the youths who had received their first and main document that day would be respectable and law-abiding, and would strengthen the proud title of a Russian citizen with their studies and work. Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova, Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, wished young citizens to strengthen the country’s authority with their deeds and actions and make their parents proud.

For reference: On August 31 (September 11, according to the new style) of 1719, Emperor Peter I signed a personal decree to the Senate “On Appearance at the Chancellery of Police Affairs for Recording of Foreigners Arriving to St. Petersburg”, which entrusted the police with the responsibility of monitoring and registering arriving foreign citizens and their documents.

