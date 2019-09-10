Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Tumas Enerut discussed interaction in area of road safety

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today, a meeting between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev and the Minister of Infrastructure of the Kingdom of Sweden Tumas Enerut, took place at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia. The event was attended by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Russia Malena Mard.Vladimir Kolokoltsev noted that in the Russian Federation, road safety was one of the priority tasks. In 2018-2024, the corresponding Strategy is being implemented, which is designed to reduce the death rate on the roads to a level of no more than four deaths per 100 thousand people.The Minister emphasized that technological progress achievements opened up great opportunities not only for solving individual transportation problems, but also for shaping the security system of the society as a whole. Today in Russia, the “Safe City” hardware and software complex is being used quite effectively, which is an important element in ensuring public order and anti-terrorist protection of places of mass presence of people, contributing to the prevention and disclosure of street crimes.The parties stressed the key importance of the First World Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, which was held in 2009 in Moscow. The Russian Minister expressed confidence that the next – Third Conference “Achieving Global Goals by 2030”, which will be held in Stockholm in 2020, will not only become a platform for summing up the Decade of Actions ensuring Road Safety, but will also serve as an incentive for further development and intensification of activities in this direction.Vladimir Kolokoltsev thanked the Swedish experts who, in 2018-2019, took part in joint seminars on the implementation of programs to reduce road deaths.In conclusion, the meeting participants noted the importance of sharing best practices and a willingness to expand international cooperation in the field of road safety.

