Aleksandr Gorovoy took part in seminar meeting on topical issues of implementing Russian Federation state migration policy

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy opened a two-day seminar-meeting on topical issues of implementing the state migration policy of the Russian Federation, timed to the celebration of the Day of the Units for Migration Issues of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.The event, held on the basis of the health-improving complex and the cultural center of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for Moscow, was attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Valentina Kazakova, chiefs of the subdivisions of the central office of the MIA of Russia and units for migration issues of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies, as well as veterans of the migration service.In his opening remarks, Aleksandr Gorovoy drew the attention of the participants to the three-year plan for the implementation of the concept of migration policy, approved by the Government of the Russian Federation, which includes measures aimed at improving the legal, organizational and informational support of these activities.In addition, First Deputy-Minister paid attention to improving the mechanisms for regulation of migration processes, such as the institution of citizenship, a residence permit, a temporary residence permit, and the State program for compatriots.Aleksandr Gorovoy outlined the upcoming changes in terms of unification and optimization of administrative procedures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of interagency cooperation, as well as automating the work of personnel.First Deputy-Minister congratulated those present on the 300th anniversary of the migration units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.In her report, Valentina Kazakova noted the unconditional implementation of decisions adopted by the President of the Russian Federation, the implementation of new provisions of the law, maintaining a high level the citizens’ satisfaction with the provision of public services, strict compliance with the requirements for their quality and deadlines.The Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Migration also emphasized the importance of filling-in and forming databanks of information systems, since the inclusion of reliable and relevant information in electronic file cabinets is not only an important component for the exercise of authority by state authorities, but also a source of necessary information for citizens and organizations.Summing up, Valentina Kazakova noted the importance of such events and thanked all the participants for their constructive and fruitful work.

