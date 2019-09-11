Ambassador of Belarus A.Rzeusski presents Credentials to the President of Nepal

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-09-2019

On September 11, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of India and to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal non-resident, Andrei Rzeusski, presented his Credentials to the President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

The ceremony was followed by а meeting between the Ambassador of Belarus and the President of Nepal, during which an interest to intensify Belarussian-Nepali relations in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other spheres was noted. Agriculture, education and transfer of technology were noted as priority areas of cooperation.

A.Rzeusski made an entry in the book of honorable guests of the Presidential Palace, in which he noted the adherence to develop friendly relations between Belarus and Nepal.

