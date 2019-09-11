Ambassador of Belarus to the United Kingdom S.Aleinik visits Cardiff

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-09-2019

On September 8-10, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Sergei Aleinik paid a visit to Cardiff (Wales).

In the framework of the visit, the Ambassador of Belarus held meetings with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drackeford, Lord Mayor of Cardiff, Daniel De’Ath, Deputy Minister of Economy and Transport, Lee Waters. During the negotiations, the sides comprehensively discussed the bilateral agenda, including possible areas for the development of interregional trade and economic cooperation, agro-industrial complex as well as interaction in the field of green technologies and environmentally friendly public transport.

During the meeting of S.Aleinik with the management of the Mid Wales Chambers of Commerce, the sides discussed a wide range of trade, economic and investment issues, including in the field of information technologies.

The program of Belarus Ambassador included visits to the Cardiff University School of Arts and Design and to commercial companies – Concrete Canvas, Laser Wire Solutions, UK Glass Eel – that are interested in developing close cooperation with Belarusian partners.

