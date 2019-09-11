Ambassador of Belarus V.Bril presents Credentials to the President of Ghana

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

11-09-2019

On September 10, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Republic of Ghana non-resident, Vyacheslav Bril, presented his Credentials to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

During the ceremony the Ambassador of Belarus and the President of Ghana discussed perspective directions of interaction between the two countries. A special emphasis was placed on cooperation in the spheres of agriculture and mining, as well as on perspectives of creation of assembly plants of Belarusian machinery in Ghana.

MIL OSI