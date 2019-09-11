Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Belarus A.Guryanov meets the Director General of FAO

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 10, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Italian Republic, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Belarus to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Aleksandr Guryanov, met with the newly elected Director-General of FAO, Qu Dongyu.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of topical issues on agricultural topics, potential areas of cooperation of mutual interest for Belarus and FAO and also touched upon the sustainable functioning of the Organization.

