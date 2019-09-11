Bank of Russia Bulletin released (11.09.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 60 (2112) of 11 September 2019 has been released.

The issue presents information about the Bank of Russia’s decision to reduce the key rate by 25 bp to 7.00% p.a.

The Credit Institutions section features information about the Russian banking system as of 1 September 2019.

It also publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2085, dated 10.09.2019, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1623, dated 12 July 2019.

The issue contains notices of exclusion of LLC ICB LOGOS and LLC CB FPK from the register of banks participating in the deposit insurance system.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section contains the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-2063, dated 05.09.2019, on suspending insurance licences of Limited Liability Company Povolzhsky Strakhovoi Alyans;

No. OD-2064, dated 05.09.2019, on appointing the provisional administration to Limited Liability Company Povolzhsky Strakhovoi Alyans;

No. OD-2065, dated 05.09.2019, on suspending an insurance broker licence of Limited Liability Company Insurance Broker Tsentr Novogo Biznesa;

No. OD-2071, dated 06.09.2019, on revocation of an insurance broker licence of Limited Liability Company GLINSO-Strakhovyye Brokery;

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5204-U, dated 15 July 2019, ‘On Amending Bank of Russia Regulation No. 386-P, Dated 29 August 2012, ‘On the Reorganisation of Credit Institutions through a Merger or Acquisition’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 09.09.2019).

11 September 2019

