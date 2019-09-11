Congratulation of the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev on 300th anniversary of establishment of migration units in the Russian police

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Dear Colleagues, Dear veterans! My congratulations on the 300th anniversary of the establishment of migration units in the structure of the Russian police!

The service can be rightfully proud of its rich history and traditions. It covered a glorious path from the Peter’ epoch to the present day, repeatedly proving its importance in implementing the rights of citizens to freedom of movement and choice of place of residence.

The shaped through centuries foundations of the passport system, registration of the population, control and supervision in the field of migration have become an integral part of ensuring the security of Russian society and the state.

In the hard years of the Great Patriotic War (WW II), units of the passport and visa service took an active part in maintaining law and order in the rear. In conditions of mass evacuation of the population, they conducted large-scale address and reference work, restored the connection between relatives and friends.

And nowadays, the staff of the migration units are called to provide the necessary assistance to citizens. Substantial attention is paid to simplifying the process of paperwork, creating comfortable conditions for obtaining public services. Mechanisms of the prevention and suppression of offenses are being improved.

Today, one of the priority tasks is to provide maximum assistance to our compatriots willing to move to Russia to their historical homeland.

I am sure that you will continue doing everything necessary to increase the efficiency of your work.

I thank the staff and veterans for their conscientious service.

I wish you and your families good health, happiness, prosperity.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of the Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev

September 11, 2019

MIL OSI