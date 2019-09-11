Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Bulgaria

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 11, 2019 Minsk hosted Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Belarus and Bulgaria.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister, Oleg Kravchenko, the Bulgarian delegation was led by the Deputy Minister, Petko Doikov.

During the meeting, a wide range of bilateral issues was discussed, including political, trade, economic, humanitarian cooperation between Belarus and Bulgaria.

The parties agreed to promote intensification of contacts at the level of the Ministries of the two countries, within the framework of the Belarusian-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation and bilateral working groups.

O.Kravchenko and P.Doykov also exchanged views on the situation in the regions of Eastern Europe and Western Balkans, discussed Belarusian-Bulgarian interaction within international organizations.

