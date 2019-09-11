Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September, 11 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, Petko Doykov, during a visit of the Bulgarian delegation to the Republic of Belarus on September 10-12, 2019.

The sides underscored the importance of promoting a political dialogue between the two countries and expressed hope for further practice of interministerial contacts. Development of relations between the parliaments was mentioned as one of the most crucial elements of the Belarusian-Bulgarian cooperation.

V.Makei paid a special attention to the necessity of combined efforts to promote the dynamics of bilateral trade and increase the Belarusian exports to Bulgaria.

The cooperation in the touristic sphere and a number of other prospective fields of interaction were separately discussed.

