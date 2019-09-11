Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / President Duda: Polish-Latvian relations will continue to develop

Wednesday, 11 September 2019

President Duda: Polish-Latvian relations will continue to develop

Latvian President Egils Levits on Wednesday morning started his official visit to Poland. (1 / 21)

Latvia and Poland share a number of goals and “travel the same paths on many issues,” Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday after talks with visiting Latvian President Egils Levits.

The Polish president reported that he and Levits discussed the Polish-Croatian initiative of cooperation of countries situated between the Black, Adriatic and Baltic seas, the so-called Three Seas Initiative. “I have indicated the objectives for our part of Europe, between Poland and Latvia, and further, as regards the functioning of the Three Seas,” Andrzej Duda said.

President Duda said he and Levits also discussed transport connections and infrastructure.

“The openness to cooperation on the part of Mr. President shows that we will continue to develop Polish-Latvian friendship and our care for interests of our part of Europe,” he said. (PAP)

