Activity of clandestine drug laboratory was suppressed in Nizhny Novgorod

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region suppressed the activities of a group of persons suspected of manufacturing and distributing synthetic drugs in the region and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation.It was established that two local residents organized and equipped a drug laboratory in a garage box belonging to one of them. The offenders sold the produced substances using the no-contact method.As a result of operational-search measures in cooperation with the traffic police, the car in which the suspects were riding was stopped at the 348th kilometer of the Moscow-Ufa highway.When inspecting the vehicle, the police found two vacuum packages with a light-colored powder in a pillow on the rear seat, and another 21 packages with similar contents were found in the trunk. According to the expert opinion, the seized substance was recognized as a narcotic drug – mephedrone, with a total weight of more than 4.5 kilograms.The Investigation Division of the MIA of Russia Division for the Volodarsky District has initiated a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the men.During the search in the garage box, about 4 kilograms of the drug prepared for sale and more than 400 kilograms of components for its production were seized. At the places of residence of the detainees and in the specially rented apartment, the police found another twelve packages of drugs with a total weight of about a kilogram and packing materials.The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

