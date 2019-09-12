Aleksandr Gorovoy congratulated staff of MIA of Russia migration units on 300th anniversary of migration service

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The Moscow Palace of Youths hosted a solemn event dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the establishment of migration units in the structure of the Russian police. State and departmental awards were handed to most distinguished officers by First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy.

Addressing those present First Deputy-Minister thanked them for the great volume of work they were doing when exercising control over the migration flows and organizing the attraction of high-skilled specialists.

Aleksandr Gorovoy reminded the audience about the chosen algorithm of electronic interaction with the population and called to use that resource to the maximum. He also expressed gratitude to everyone contributing to the implementation of the State Program of assisting the voluntary resettlement of compatriots living abroad to the Russian Federation.

In addition, First Deputy Minister assessed positively the changes that had occurred lately in the system of staff training for migration units. “I think that your ranks will be joined by people who will understand the importance of providing state services without delays, with high quality and putting their hearts into the work,” stressed the Police Colonel-General.

Representatives of federal power bodies, public and human-rights organizations that congratulated warmly the staff and veterans with the jubilee and wished them professional success and happiness.

