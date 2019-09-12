Birthday greetings to Vladimir Spivakov, musician, conductor, National Artist of the USSR

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are an outstanding musician and conductor, who has conquered the best stages of the world with your unrivalled skill. Those who love music highly praise your talent and the selfless dedication to your work. It is important that you never rest on your laurels, but always work with full commitment and reach for new artistic horizons.

I would like to specifically note your unique gift of teaching and mentoring and your sincere care for preserving and developing the wonderful Russian cultural traditions.”

