Criminal case has been initiated in Khabarovsk on the production, acquisition, storage, transportation and distribution of counterfeit alcohol products

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory initiated a criminal case against three residents of the city of Amursk on the grounds of a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.According to the available information, the offenders, via the Internet, acquired ethyl alcohol in the cities of Moscow, Kemerovo and Novosibirsk, as well as labels with logos of famous brands, fake excise stamps and bottles. In garages rented in the cities of Amursk and Komsomolsk-on-Amur, they produced counterfeit alcohol products with a view to their further sale.As a result of operational-search measures, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khabarovsk Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia, detained the suspects in illegal activities. About 14 thousand bottles of alcohol, equipment, empty bottles, fake excise stamps and labels were seized. Alcohol products were sent for examination.With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior. The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

