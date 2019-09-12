Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Ambassador of Guatemala

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On September 12, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guatemala to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus non-resident, Gustavo Adolfo Lopez Calderon, on the occasion of presentation of copies of his Credentials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of the development of the relations between Belarus and Guatemala in the political, trade and economic spheres, as well as cooperation in international organizations.

The sides also discussed issues of cooperation between regional integration associations and prospects for strengthening the legal framework between the two countries.

