Greetings to Irina Rodnina, three-time Olympic figure skating champion, public and state figure

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“You are rightfully considered a bright and talented person with a proactive life and civil stand. I believe that sports and figure skating have strengthened your character and taught you how to work creatively always doing your very best and pushing forward, towards your goals. Your brilliant sporting biography, a biography of a true champion, as well as your triumphs at the Olympics and other famous international competitions are excellent proof of this.

And, of course, your extraordinary personality, energy and efficiency when you work have been helping you for years in your parliamentary and law-making activities, as well as in implementing publicly important initiatives.”

MIL OSI