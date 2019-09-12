Interest rates on the credit and deposit market, August 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
2018
January – december 2018
2019
January
August
January
March
June
July
August
A. Average interest rates in Belarusian rubles
1. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
3.00
up to 1 year
5.75
6.69
6.61
6.97
7.74
7.71
7.88
7.51
over 1 year
7.37
7.50
7.40
8.35
8.74
10.60
10.11
8.39
natural persons
demand
0.19
0.17
0.26
0.19
0.64
0.36
0.47
0.42
up to 1 year
6.63
8.56
8.20
8.72
8.82
9.03
8.91
8.82
over 1 year
10.00
10.79
11.13
11.85
12.21
12.62
12.61
12.38
2. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
11.62
11.31
11.30
11.13
11.21
11.34
11.44
11.31
over 1 year
11.41
10.53
10.61
10.78
10.46
10.77
10.74
10.54
natural persons
up to 1 year
9.61
8.46
9.03
9.13
9.55
9.33
8.92
8.84
over 1 year
11.42
11.38
11.32
10.89
11.44
11.75
11.37
11.36
B. Average interest rates in foreign exchange
3. On newly attracted bank deposits
legal persons*
demand
0.20
0.10
0.12
0.20
0.20
–
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
1.62
1.11
1.20
0.98
1.59
1.05
1.48
0.92
over 1 year
1.86
1.31
1.43
1.61
1.65
0.75
2.02
1.46
natural persons
demand
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
0.10
up to 1 year
0.67
0.67
0.65
0.76
0.79
0.77
0.75
0.72
over 1 year
1.62
1.68
1.64
2.23
2.36
2.36
2.02
1.96
4. On banks’ newly extended credits
legal persons
up to 1 year
5.23
4.75
4.68
4.28
4.26
4.42
4.33
4.47
over 1 year
6.29
5.93
5.82
6.05
5.34
5.40
5.42
5.40
natural persons
up to 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
over 1 year
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Methodological comments:
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.
* By 2015 – legal persons and government agencies; from 2015 – legal persons.