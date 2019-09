Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President congratulated the fighter on defeating Dustin Poirier and defending his UFC Champion title at the tournament in Abu Dhabi on September 7. He also congratulated Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov on his son’s triumph.

The meeting was also attended by Head of the Republic of Daghestan Vladimir Vasilyev Vasilyev VladimirHead of the Republic of Daghestan .

