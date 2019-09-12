Police officers revealed facts of violations of migration legislation in Tomsk Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The immigration control officers of the Administration for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region, together with Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA Regional Administration and the FSB of Russia Department in the Tomsk Region, carried out control and verification measures on compliance with the requirements of the migration legislation in the timber industry in the Verkhneketsky and Pervomaisky districts.

During the verification activities, 63 foreign citizens were checked. For violation of the migration legislation, 12 foreign citizens were delivered to the MIA Division for the Verkhneketsky District.

5 offenders were held administratively liable, 7 administrative protocols were drawn up, of which: for three of them – under part 1 of Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation penalties in the form of fines of 2,000 rubles were imposed; for another three – under part 4 of Article 18.9 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation fines were imposed in the amount of 2,000 rubles from each; for one – under part 1.1 of Article 18.8 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, by the decision of the Verkhneketsky District Court – a fine of 2,000 rubles was imposed, and a decision on the forced expulsion from the Russian Federation was taken.

The work to identify violations of the migration legislation continues.

