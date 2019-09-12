Results of interdepartmental comprehensive preventive operation “Caspian Star” have been summed up

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the period from 12 to 21 August, 2019, internal affairs bodies together with the FSB of Russia, the Federal Customs Service of Russia, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Rosgvardia, on the territory of the Republic of Dagestan, the Volgograd, Rostov and Astrakhan regions, carried out an interdepartmental complex preventive operation “Caspian Star – 2019”, the purpose of which was to identify and block the channels for smuggling drugs, arms and ammunition into the Russian Federation through the countries of the Caspian basin.During the operation, 2,436 inspections were carried out, more than 26 thousand units of automobile transport, 276 objects of railway transport were inspected, 25 sea vessels, as well as 358 berths of boats and small vessels arriving from the Caspian states were examined.As a result of coordinated actions, 309 drug crimes were identified, 8 of which were related to drug smuggling. 283 people were detained, among whom four were citizens of foreign states. 299 people were held administratively liable.In addition, 47 crimes related to the illicit trafficking of arms and ammunition were identified, 10 of which were on facts of drug distribution.14 persons wanted for crimes in the field of drug and arms trafficking were detained.About 17 kg of narcotic drugs, as well as 58 units of firearms, 219 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and 0.6 kg of explosives were seized.

