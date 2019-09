Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

13-09-2019

On September 13, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Vladimir Goshin, held a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, Hoang Quoc Vuong.

During the negotiations, the sides discussed issues of implementation of joint projects for industrial cooperation as well as of mutual exchange of high-level visits.

