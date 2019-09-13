Anniversary greetings to NPO Mashinostroyeniya Military and Industrial Corporation

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Over the past years, several generations of the corporation’s employees made a significant contribution to strengthening Russia’s defence potential and developing the national space exploration programme, as well as promoting military technology cooperation with other countries.

When you address important tasks and create equipment of the 21st century, you rely on your predecessors’ experience and wonderful working traditions, thus serving Russia honestly and responsibly.”

The President also noted that an outstanding scientist, designer and talented organiser Vladimir Chelomei contributed to establishing the enterprise.

NPO Mashinostroyeniya is a leading aerospace enterprise in Russia. It was established in September 1944 to build a new type of weapons: unmanned guided missiles (or cruise missiles). Today, the main areas of focus for NPO Mashinostroyeniya are designing and producing weapons’ systems with cruise missiles and strategic missile systems.

