“Bank of Russia Statistical Bulletin” No. 8 (315)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
On changing title and content of Bank of Russia statistical publication
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Bulletin of Banking Statistics. Regional Supplement
To meet the needs of users since 2011, the contents of the “Bulletin of banking statistics” are enlarged with the regional section. The information of the regional section are updated on monthly base. The publication of the quarterly “Bulletin of bank statistics. Regional supplement” has been discontinued.