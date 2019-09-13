Broad Money Supply as of September 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English

BYN mln

Indicators

01/01/2019

01/04/2019

01/07/2019

01/08/2019

01/09/2019

1. Cash in circulation – М0

2,991.6

2,986.7

3,243.1

3,267.9

3,379.8

2. Transferable deposits

5,624.2

4,926.3

5,534.0

5,278.2

5,421.5

2.1. Natural persons

2,757.1

2,579.2

3,077.8

2,859.4

2,971.6

2.2. Legal entities^

2,867.1

2,347.2

2,456.2

2,418.8

2,449.8

Monetary aggregate – M1

8,615.7

7,913.0

8,777.1

8,546.1

8,801.3

3. Other deposits

7,378.5

7,828.8

8,004.3

7,843.1

8,490.8

3.1. Natural persons

4,010.8

4,222.9

4,448.3

4,530.2

4,657.0

3.2. Legal entities^

3,367.7

3,605.9

3,556.1

3,312.9

3,833.8

Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2

15,994.2

15,741.9

16,781.5

16,389.1

17,292.1

4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency

904.7

1,291.2

1,299.7

1,487.6

1,483.8

Ruble money supply – M2*

16,899.0

17,033.1

18,081.2

17,876.7

18,776.0

5. Deposits in foreign currency

23,998.1

24,567.8

23,848.3

23,871.0

24,078.8

5.1. Transferable deposits

6,181.5

7,167.3

6,365.9

6,681.4

6,660.0

5.1.1. Natural persons

2,235.9

2,381.3

2,462.3

2,504.6

2,578.5

5.1.2. Legal entities^

3,945.6

4,786.0

3,903.5

4,176.8

4,081.5

5.2. Other deposits

17,816.6

17,400.5

17,482.4

17,189.6

17,418.8

5.2.1. Natural persons

13,170.2

13,101.6

12,765.2

12,655.8

12,994.2

5.2.2. Legal entities^

4,646.4

4,298.9

4,717.2

4,533.8

4,424.6

6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency

2,080.3

2,050.6

1,719.8

1,671.9

1,676.0

7. Precious metals deposits

255.6

209.8

124.2

128.2

140.9

Broad money – M3

43,232.9

43,861.2

43,773.4

43,547.8

44,671.7

For information:

Deposits in foreign currency, USD m

11,111.3

11,540.7

11,671.5

11,731.4

11,508.3

Natural persons

7,133.1

7,273.1

7,452.4

7,450.6

7,442.9

Legal entities^

3,978.2

4,267.6

4,219.0

4,280.8

4,065.4

1. Transferable deposits

2,862.1

3,366.8

3,115.5

3,283.6

3,183.1

1.1. Natural persons

1,035.2

1,118.6

1,205.1

1,230.9

1,232.4

1.2. Legal entities^

1,826.8

2,248.2

1,910.4

2,052.7

1,950.7

2. Other deposits

8,249.2

8,173.8

8,556.0

8,447.8

8,325.2

2.1. Natural persons

6,097.9

6,154.5

6,247.4

6,219.7

6,210.5

2.2. Legal entities^

2,151.3

2,019.4

2,308.6

2,228.1

2,114.7

Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m

963.2

963.3

841.7

821.7

801.0

Precious metals deposits, USD m

118.3

98.5

60.8

63.0

67.3

^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.

Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.

MIL OSI