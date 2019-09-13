Broad Money Supply as of September 1, 2019

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
BYN mln
Indicators
01/01/2019
01/04/2019
01/07/2019
01/08/2019
01/09/2019
1. Cash in circulation – М0
2,991.6
2,986.7
3,243.1
3,267.9
3,379.8
2. Transferable deposits
5,624.2
4,926.3
5,534.0
5,278.2
5,421.5
2.1. Natural persons
2,757.1
2,579.2
3,077.8
2,859.4
2,971.6
2.2. Legal entities^
2,867.1
2,347.2
2,456.2
2,418.8
2,449.8
Monetary aggregate – M1
8,615.7
7,913.0
8,777.1
8,546.1
8,801.3
3. Other deposits
7,378.5
7,828.8
8,004.3
7,843.1
8,490.8
3.1. Natural persons
4,010.8
4,222.9
4,448.3
4,530.2
4,657.0
3.2. Legal entities^
3,367.7
3,605.9
3,556.1
3,312.9
3,833.8
Ruble money supply according to the national definition – M2
15,994.2
15,741.9
16,781.5
16,389.1
17,292.1
4. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in national currency
904.7
1,291.2
1,299.7
1,487.6
1,483.8
Ruble money supply – M2*
16,899.0
17,033.1
18,081.2
17,876.7
18,776.0
5. Deposits in foreign currency
23,998.1
24,567.8
23,848.3
23,871.0
24,078.8
5.1. Transferable deposits
6,181.5
7,167.3
6,365.9
6,681.4
6,660.0
5.1.1. Natural persons
2,235.9
2,381.3
2,462.3
2,504.6
2,578.5
5.1.2. Legal entities^
3,945.6
4,786.0
3,903.5
4,176.8
4,081.5
5.2. Other deposits
17,816.6
17,400.5
17,482.4
17,189.6
17,418.8
5.2.1. Natural persons
13,170.2
13,101.6
12,765.2
12,655.8
12,994.2
5.2.2. Legal entities^
4,646.4
4,298.9
4,717.2
4,533.8
4,424.6
6. Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency
2,080.3
2,050.6
1,719.8
1,671.9
1,676.0
7. Precious metals deposits
255.6
209.8
124.2
128.2
140.9
Broad money – M3
43,232.9
43,861.2
43,773.4
43,547.8
44,671.7
For information:
Deposits in foreign currency, USD m
11,111.3
11,540.7
11,671.5
11,731.4
11,508.3
Natural persons
7,133.1
7,273.1
7,452.4
7,450.6
7,442.9
Legal entities^
3,978.2
4,267.6
4,219.0
4,280.8
4,065.4
1. Transferable deposits
2,862.1
3,366.8
3,115.5
3,283.6
3,183.1
1.1. Natural persons
1,035.2
1,118.6
1,205.1
1,230.9
1,232.4
1.2. Legal entities^
1,826.8
2,248.2
1,910.4
2,052.7
1,950.7
2. Other deposits
8,249.2
8,173.8
8,556.0
8,447.8
8,325.2
2.1. Natural persons
6,097.9
6,154.5
6,247.4
6,219.7
6,210.5
2.2. Legal entities^
2,151.3
2,019.4
2,308.6
2,228.1
2,114.7
Securities issued by banks (outside bank circulation) in foreign currency, USD m
963.2
963.3
841.7
821.7
801.0
Precious metals deposits, USD m
118.3
98.5
60.8
63.0
67.3
^ Legal entities – commercial and non-commercial institutions, independent entrepreneurs, non-bank credit and financial institutions.
Methodological comments to calculation of indicators are given in section 7 “Methodological notes to the tables” of the Bulletin of Banking Statistics.