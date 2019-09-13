Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

13 September 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has offered condolences to Indonesia President Joko Widodo over the passing of Indonesia’s former president Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie.

On behalf of the Belarusian people and himself the head of state expressed condolences over the passing of a man who had made a big contribution to the enhancement of the Indonesian statehood and had left an important mark in the modern history of the country.

Aleksandr Lukashenko offered condolences to the family and friends of Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie and to the entire Indonesian nation.

